The Global Sumud Flotilla navigates dangerous waters toward Gaza days after it embarked on its journey from Spain. A massive act of activism to raise the voice of Palestinians under Israeli blockade, the flotilla has defied challenges and sabotage attempts.

Turkish nationals comprise a substantial number of participants hailing from around the world. Ersin Çelik, a journalist for the Yeni Şafak newspaper in Türkiye, spoke with Daily Sabah about how he joined the flotilla as an activist, their experiences during the journey across the Mediterranean and their ambitions.

“As a journalist, I was looking for a way to go to Gaza,” Çelik said.

“I tried to board another ship planned for Gaza, but that ship was unable to travel,” he added.

Ersin Çelik aboard a vessel in the flotilla, in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Ersin Çelik)

Sumud is not the first attempt by international activists to break the Israeli siege on Gaza. Activists, including those in the current flotilla, previously launched another voyage to reach the Palestinian enclave, before they were stopped off Gaza by Israel, subsequently held and deported. Sumud’s fate may be similar, but it is much larger in scale, and activists believe they will drum up more support this time, amid shifting dynamics in the region that favor Palestinians.

Çelik’s last attempt to reach the enclave was the Global March to Gaza held in June by a group of activists who were stopped in Egypt before the completion of the march. “I am trying to participate in anything that will help lift the blockade on Gaza. My only aim is to make the voices of people of Gaza be heard, to follow in the footsteps of journalists killed there by Israel,” he said.

Çelik also highlighted the significance of the flotilla, which can be considered one of the largest civilian maritime missions in history, emphasizing its peaceful and nonviolent resistance to break the blockade on Gaza.

‘’With activists from more than half of the world’s countries, the flotilla represents the conscience of humanity itself. That is its mission. It set sail on behalf of all humanity. That is why we receive significant support from the land. If we can break the blockade, or at least force Israel into a corner, then this mission will have achieved exactly what it set out to do.’’ he added.

Çelik urges everyone to take a step to prevent the genocide in Gaza, calls for all people and nations to take a united stance and do everything in their power to halt the assault on human dignity, honor and worth. He also draws attention to the atrocity in Gaza that not only affects those inside the enclave, but also wounds humanity socially and psychologically.

‘’We all suffer from this violence; the people of Gaza suffer directly. That is why the world must rise so Gaza can breathe and why flotillas like this must keep sailing,” he stressed.