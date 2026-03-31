Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, based in Istanbul, incurred the wrath of Russia again. Russia on Tuesday accused the top cleric of attempting to assert control over the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC) through appointing his candidate to the vacant post of the catholicos-patriarch of all Georgia.

The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement that Bartholomew is taking advantage of the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia.

"Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople continues to persistently pursue a treacherous course toward the schism of global Orthodoxy, guided by the principle of 'divide and rule,'" the statement said, using the pre-Ottoman name for Istanbul. "The Phanariot wishes to promote a representative of the GOC to the vacated position whom he could rely on."

The SVR claimed that Bartholomew is considering Metropolitan Abraham (Garmelia) of Western Europe and Metropolitan Gregory (Berbichashvili) of Poti and Khobi as candidates for this role.

"In his inner circle, he portrays them as the most suitable executors of his will," it said.

According to the intelligence service, church circles note that "lust for power has become a constant companion of the Constantinopolitan schismatic."

"Through his actions, Bartholomew is once again substituting 'primacy of honor' with 'primacy of power,' interfering in the internal affairs of yet another, let us note, one of the most ancient Orthodox churches, the Georgian Orthodox Church," it said.

The SVR stressed that in Georgia, as in Ukraine, Serbia and the Baltic countries, Bartholomew must remember the second rule of the Second Ecumenical Council, which states that "regional bishops shall not extend their authority to churches beyond their own region."