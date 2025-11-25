Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Türkiye, along with Belarus, can act as a mediator to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Belarussian counterpart in Moscow, he reminded Monday’s phone call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and said Türkiye was interested in providing a platform for mediation. Lavrov also underlined that it was not Russia which discontinued talks held in Istanbul for peace.

