The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Tuesday urged Moscow to immediately stop assisting Yerevan in carrying out "illegal military transports" on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road.

The ministry in a statement said technical surveillance equipment of Azerbaijani army units had "again" recorded Russian peacekeeping forces accompanying Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in transporting military equipment using the road.

"During the day on March 7, the movement of military vehicles of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in convoys from the mentioned road was provided under the accomplishment of the Russian peacekeeping forces," said the ministry.

Emphasizing that Russian peacekeeping forces carrying out military transports is "a gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement," the ministry further noted that it is "unacceptable and must be stopped immediately."

The ministry added that if "such actions are not immediately and permanently stopped, the Azerbaijani side will have to take the necessary measures to suppress the actions of Armenia and illegal Armenian military formations in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan."

"The events that occurred once again confirm the essential and inevitable need for Azerbaijan to establish a regime of control over the Lachin road," it added.

The ministry said at least two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed Sunday when Armenian forces opened fire on them after Azerbaijani troops attempted to stop and check vehicles carrying out "illegal military transports" through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily stationed since the aftermath of the fall 2020 conflict in the Karabakh region and a January 2021 pact with Baku and Yerevan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian have met several times as part of efforts to resolve the conflict, but sporadic violence has hurt peace efforts.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that Armenia had occupied for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia. However, the cease-fire has been violated several times since then.