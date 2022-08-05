Russia on Friday said it "destroyed" a group of U.S.-trained opposition fighters in Syria on Aug. 4.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.
Russian forces have helped Moscow's ally, Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad, turn the tide against anti-regime forces, some of them backed by the United States or Turkey, in a civil war that has lasted over a decade.
