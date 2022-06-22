An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to belong to Russia crashed in the rural area of ​​the Kürtün district of Turkey's Black Sea Gümüşhane province. The wreckage was collected by security forces and sent to the capital Ankara to be examined.

When villagers saw that there was a damaged UAV in the rural area between the Tilkicek village of the Kürtün district and Kazıkbeli Plateau, they reported the situation to the gendarmerie.

The teams, who came to the region after being notified, quickly launched an investigation. In the first examinations, the authorities determined it was a Russian-made reconnaissance Orlan-10 unarmed UAV.

The UAV, with a wingspan of about 3 meters (10 feet), was picked up from where it was and sent to Ankara for a comprehensive examination. The reason for its crashing is unknown, but it is believed that the UAV ended up in the Gümüşhane countryside after losing its signal while being used in Ukraine or Syria.