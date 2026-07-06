NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte arrived in Ankara on Monday before the alliance's July 7-8 leaders' summit, where heads of state and government from the 32-member bloc are set to meet.

In a video message released by NATO ahead of the summit, Rutte noted alliance officials were traveling to the Turkish capital as preparations entered their final stage.

"Many people in this building are now moving to Ankara," Rutte said. "Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will hold a summit there."

He stressed the gathering of NATO leaders would center on translating political commitments into concrete action.

"The summit will largely be about delivering on our commitments," Rutte said. "We achieved a great deal in The Hague last year, but now we have to implement what was agreed there."

Rutte said allies would discuss credible defense spending plans and review progress toward NATO's target of allocating 5% of gross domestic product to defense and related security investments.

"We need to make sure that all countries are on track toward reaching the 5% target," he said, adding that recent developments offered "really good news" for the alliance.

He also stressed the importance of expanding defense industrial production to strengthen NATO's military readiness and ensure allies can meet future security challenges.

Rutte said continued military support for Ukraine would remain a priority, arguing that Kyiv should have the resources needed to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position if peace negotiations begin.

"We must ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to remain as strong as possible in its fight and, of course, to be in the best possible position when peace negotiations start," he said.

Türkiye will host the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara, where leaders of all 32 member states, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to discuss the alliance's future, defense investment, transatlantic security and support for Ukraine.