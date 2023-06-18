Saudi Arabia has dispatched a new plane loaded with humanitarian aid for the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria.

A plane loaded with 90 tons of medical materials landed on Saturday at Gaziantep Airport in Türkiye, the Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA reported.

The aid is part of "the Saudi relief airlift launched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria," it added.

It has been the 17th plane to have been sent by Saudi Arabia for the quake victims in the two countries.

More than 50,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes that were centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck in less than 10 hours.

Following the earthquake disaster, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a donation drive on Feb. 8 for the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

On Wednesday, the Qatar Red Crescent Society launched a donation campaign for establishing the Hayat Şehir city in Istanbul, to house orphans affected by the earthquake.