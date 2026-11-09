The distinguished visitors’ day of the Sea of Friendship Exercise between Türkiye and Egypt was held off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt, on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the exercise, Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said: “In this strategic geography, the two key actors in ensuring security and stability are the Turkish and Egyptian navies. The Friendship Sea Exercise, which we are conducting with this understanding, is a tangible demonstration of the growing cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Tatlıoğlu joined Egyptian Navy Commander Vice Adm. Mahmud Adel Fawzy for the event.

The Turkish Naval Forces Command participated in the exercise with the TCG Anadolu multipurpose amphibious assault ship, the TCG Gaziantep frigate, the TCG Meltem fast attack craft, three TB3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two SH-70 helicopters, three AH-1W attack helicopters and a large number of personnel. The Egyptian Navy Command took part with the multipurpose amphibious assault ship Gamal Abdel Nasser, as well as the M. Fahmy, El Fateh, Fouad Zekry, El Farouk and Al-Arish vessels.

As part of the activities, a PUMA unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the Egyptian Navy took off from the Gamal Abdel Nasser following a briefing aboard the vessel. During an asymmetric threat training exercise, two jet skis approached the TCG Anadolu, while an unmanned maritime vehicle (UMV) and an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) moved toward the Gamal Abdel Nasser. Subsequently, a member of the crew who fell into the sea was rescued by search and rescue teams and taken to a safe area.

During a search, seizure and confiscation drill, SAT special forces teams aboard an SH-70 helicopter launched from the TCG Gaziantep carried out a joint operation with Egyptian special operations forces. A Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle also took off from the TCG Anadolu during the distinguished visitors’ day. The event successfully concluded with a salute and a naval and aerial parade by the sea and air units participating in the exercise.

Tatlıoğlu and Fawzy also toured an exhibition aboard the TCG Anadolu showcasing domestically developed defense industry equipment and systems.

Speaking to reporters after the exercise, Tatlıoğlu underscored that Türkiye and Egypt are two key actors in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The Eastern Mediterranean is gaining increasing importance in the international security environment due to its geostrategic position, energy resources, critical maritime transportation routes and regional developments. In this strategic geography, the two key actors in ensuring security and stability are the Turkish and Egyptian navies. The exercise, which we are conducting with this understanding, is a tangible demonstration of the growing cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean. Our exercise makes a significant contribution to strengthening mutual trust between our navies and improving interoperability,” he said.

Underlining that the Turkish Naval Forces Command possesses leading capabilities in the defense industry, Tatlıoğlu said they attach great importance to sharing these capabilities with friendly and allied countries and expanding opportunities for cooperation. Noting that the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle and the MKE Piranha kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle took part in the exercise, Tatlıoğlu said their participation demonstrated Türkiye's technological capabilities and the navy's ability to adapt to the requirements of modern operational environments.

Tatlıoğlu said Türkiye produces domestically developed and manufactured guided munitions, torpedoes and naval mines, adding: “We are also working with the Egyptian Navy on the joint use of these weapons systems. We aim to take our defense industry cooperation in the maritime domain to a more advanced level and carry out joint shipbuilding activities with Egypt, similar to the cooperation we have established with Pakistan under the MILGEM project.”

Noting that Turkish naval forces have been actively engaged in countering the threat posed by drifting mines in the Black Sea, Adm. Tatlıoğlu continued: “We are also sharing our expertise in mine warfare and the experience we have gained in the field with the Egyptian Navy. We believe this cooperation will contribute not only to the operational capabilities of the two navies but also to the security of maritime transportation in the Eastern Mediterranean and regional stability.

“As the Turkish Naval Forces Command, we are aware that possessing a strong and modern navy is of great importance not only for protecting our national rights and interests but also for supporting regional peace and stability. Türkiye and Egypt's maritime expertise, military capabilities and defense industry potential provide an opportunity to develop much more comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

“As the two most important naval powers in the Eastern Mediterranean, we seek to expand our joint efforts to strengthen security and stability at sea. I hope the exercise will further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt.”