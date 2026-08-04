Ankara on Tuesday reiterated its concerns over safety in the Black Sea after a drone attack on two civilian vessels left several crew members injured.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the ships were attacked after leaving the Russian port of Novorossiysk late Monday and that several crew members were wounded, adding that "their condition is being closely monitored."

"We are deeply concerned about the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, which is affecting civilian shipping despite our numerous warnings," the ministry said.

It called on all parties to "urgently implement concrete measures to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea" and warned that food supplies could otherwise be affected.

According to the ship-tracking site MarineTraffic, the two vessels, identified by the ministry as Yasar and Nadezhda, sail under the Panamanian and Cameroonian flags, respectively, but are owned by Turkish companies.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on cargo vessels in recent weeks.

A Turkish fishing vessel was attacked in the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea in late June, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

At the end of May, Türkiye warned of an "uncontrolled escalation" in the Black Sea region after a drone attack on a Turkish cargo ship. The Ukrainian Navy claimed that a Russian drone had attacked the vessel.

More than three years of the Russia-Ukraine war have jeopardized maritime security in the Black Sea. Türkiye has seen several drones of Russian or Ukrainian origin crash on its territory, while uncrewed armed naval vessels have frequently washed ashore. In response to the growing threats, Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria established a maritime security initiative primarily tasked with clearing stray naval mines in the Black Sea.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Kyiv last month and addressed the issue during a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"The safety of navigation and commercial security in the Black Sea are of vital importance," he said.

Fidan recalled that the United Nations had proposed maintaining commitments to energy security and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea even while the war continues. He said the aim was to safeguard global grain supplies, adding: "As you know, two years ago the grain agreement achieved partial success, allowing Ukrainian grain to reach global markets freely during that period. This not only helped stabilize prices but also made a significant contribution to food security in many parts of the world, including Africa."