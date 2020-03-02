The Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) has captured three more villages from the Bashar Assad regime forces in the Jabal Zawiya region of the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

The SNA captured the villages of Hazarin, Kafarmus and Dar al-Qabira after intense clashes with regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups, AA said.

The SNA, an alliance of moderate opposition groups backed by Turkey, has so far regained control of over 12 villages in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Jabal Zawiya is located in a strategic position as it leads to the M4 highway which connects Aleppo and Latakia.

Clashes continue to take place in southern Idlib, rural Hama and western Aleppo regions, the report said.