The state and the government work in harmony to achieve the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, Ahmet Türk of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said on Monday.

Speaking to Sabah newspaper’s Tuba Kalçık, Türk said: “The process we are in is a project of our society and the people to come together in common democratic values.”

“This project should not be seen merely as the PKK laying down its arms; it should be seen as a major project that will pave the way for the democratization of the Middle East, beyond a Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood,” he added.

Türk said that there is an apolitical circle in the country to which the process must be explained.

Saying that the Kurdish issue has been a problem for 100 years, Türk indicated that only a leader controlling all institutions can solve it.

“The process is progressing because the President supports it. He's calculating everything, even considering potential criticism.”

He said that there is a strong political consensus regarding the terror-free initiative.

On the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) stance, he said that the attitude of its leader, Özgür Özel, is highly constructive. “Özgür Özel is someone who wants the process to succeed.”

“I believe that FETÖ played a role in the failure of the previous peace process,” he highlighted, saying that the Gülenist Terror Group had infiltrated many levels of government at the time.

“This was clearly revealed in the KCK case. It was revealed that most of the judges and prosecutors handling the cases were from Gülenist groups. The government wasn't prepared at the time either. The process now isn't like the past. It's proceeding differently.”

Türk also said that Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has a resolute stance on the process. “Mr. Devlet is a leader I greatly respect. He is someone who stands tall and champions this process. This stance is a state's mindset.”

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally MHP when its leader, Bahçeli, implied that the government should facilitate access to Öcalan, so that he could call on the PKK to lay down arms. Bahçeli’s proposal was endorsed by Erdoğan, who had earlier hinted at the initiative with messages of unity between Turks and Kurds. The PKK has long tried to justify its campaign of terrorism as a so-called fight for the rights of Kurds. Both Bahçeli and Erdoğan have repeatedly said that ending terrorism and maintaining unity were essential for Türkiye’s "home front” in the face of Israeli aggression in the region, pointing to the fact that Israel may target Türkiye next as part of its expansionist policies. Öcalan responded positively to Bahçeli’s call and urged the PKK to lay down arms. In July, the PKK started the disarmament process with a ceremony in northern Iraq. The group's disarmament is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.