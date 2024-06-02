Strong families and communities will build a stronger Türkiye, first lady Emine Erdoğan said Sunday as she met with female members and lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

“AK Party’s foundations lie in its faith in the power of women,” Erdoğan said on X after the party’s 31st consultation and assessment summit in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district.

“We have discussed ideas and suggestions about strengthening the family, the cornerstone of our community, which concerns our entire nation,” Erdoğan said. “I have complete faith we can build a stronger Türkiye with our strong families and communities.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened the party’s Central Decision Making and Administrative Committee in Ankara for a three-day camp to discuss Türkiye’s stance on the Palestinian cause amid Israel’s war on Gaza and a roadmap to the 2028 local elections.