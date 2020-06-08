Süheyla Küçük, the wife of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' (TRNC) first vice president and Turkish Cypriot community freedom fighter Fazıl Küçük, died Monday after receiving long-term treatment in Nicosia.

TRNC politicians published messages of condolences following Süheyla Küçük's death. TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı stated that he received the news of her death with sorrow and offered his condolences to the Turkish Cypriot community.

“I offer my condolences to our people and to the relatives and those fond of Süheyla Küçük, one of the former presidents of the Turkish Cypriot Women Association,” Prime Minister Ersin Tatar tweeted.

TRNC Parliamentary Speaker Teberrüken Uluçay said Küçük was a witness to history and was always at the side of her husband.

The first "first lady" of the Turkish Cypriots, Küçük supported her husband during the nation's struggle while also striving to enhance the role of women in the community through education, employment and health. After the Turkish Cypriot Women Association was established in 1953, she served first within its social committees and a short time later was appointed president.

Fazıl Küçük died in January 1984.

After years of fighting for independence and sovereignty, the TRNC was founded on Nov. 15, 1983, with the aim of bringing peace and stability to the country and preserving the freedom of Turkish Cypriots

The mid-1950s marked dark days for the Turkish Cypriots as they were subjected to oppression and killings by the terror group Ethniki Organosis Kyprion Agoniston (EOKA), which sought the annexation of the island to Greece.

The terrorist group wanted to eradicate the Turkish Cypriots' existence on the island and resorted to violence that led to Turkish Cypriots abandoning at least 33 villages from 1955 to 1958.

Several attempts have been made in the last few decades to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece and the U.K. – came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.