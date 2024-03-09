A suspect who’s accused of selling information to Israel’s spy agency Mossad and was detained in a recent operation conducted by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the counterterrorism squad of the police, confessed that he received instructions from the Israeli intelligence.

The suspect, identified as H.T.A, said in his testimony that he received instructions from a Mossad spy codenamed Victoria. He confessed that he tracked, threatened and photographed Middle Eastern individuals and companies, and that he submitted his reports to Mossad through secret communications methods.

H.T.A also noted that he received his payments through cryptocurrency and various bank accounts.

He said that he met with Victoria in Belgrade, Serbia and that he also kept in touch with other Mossad agents, codenamed Andrea, Robert and Marc.

Other spies who were in H.T.A.’s team also confessed that they shared information about Middle Eastern individuals and companies with H.T.A and that they recorded videos of the people whom they threatened.

The spies also said in their testimony that H.T.A’s financial status improved significantly after 2019.

Last month, Turkish authorities apprehended another seven suspects accused of selling information to Mossad in operations by MIT and Istanbul police. That operation was followed by another investigation earlier that netted 34 suspects, including foreign nationals recruited by Mossad to spy on Palestinian targets in Türkiye.

H.T.A. was a former police chief in Istanbul's Güngören district and a TV personality speaking on security matters. MIT discovered that H.T.A. leaked information to Mossad for cash and that information was related to people from Middle Eastern countries and companies with links to Middle Eastern countries in Türkiye. H.T.A. is accused of recruiting other public officials to assist him in espionage for the Israeli intelligence service.