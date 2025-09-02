Alaattin Köseler, the suspended mayor of Istanbul's Beykoz district, and 25 other defendants, 13 of whom are in custody, went on trial at an Istanbul court on Tuesday on charges of tender rigging and establishing, membership in, and aiding a criminal organization.

The hearing, attended by both detained and free defendants along with their lawyers, opened with the formal identification of all 26 individuals. Defense statements are expected to be presented in upcoming sessions.

According to the 402-page indictment prepared by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, an investigation revealed alleged unlawful practices in the main opposition Republican People's Party-run (CHP) municipality’s procurement of goods and services, as well as irregularities involving municipal staff and certain company officials connected to the tender process.

The report states that principles of transparency, equal treatment, competition, integrity, and confidentiality were repeatedly violated in numerous tenders conducted by the municipality’s support services, affiliated businesses, and social assistance departments.

The indictment highlights repeated bids from companies with close connections, including shared addresses, kinship ties, and partnerships. It also noted cases in which goods and services were accepted before tenders were completed and payments were made for undelivered or incomplete items, according to municipal inventory records.

Köseler, named as the founder of the alleged corruption network, faces charges alongside his private secretaries, Veli Gümüş and Metin Ülgey, who are described as executive members of the organization.

Prosecutors are seeking sentences ranging from 17 years, 6 months to 67 years, 3 months for Köseler on charges including establishing a criminal organization, repeated fraudulent bid rigging, and repeated forgery of official documents. The 25 other defendants face varying prison terms for related offenses.

The indictment was submitted to the Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for public prosecution in the High Criminal Court, marking a key step in addressing alleged corruption within the municipality. The court will hear the defendants’ formal statements in upcoming sessions.

The main opposition CHP is under mounting scrutiny as a wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations sweep across its municipalities.

Since late 2024, more than 500 people, including some 15 sitting mayors, have been detained in police operations. Over 200 have been formally arrested while dozens benefited from the legal provision of “effective remorse” in exchange for cooperation with prosecutors.

Authorities say more than 10 major investigations are underway into municipalities controlled by the CHP, covering allegations from large-scale tender rigging and bribery to financing terrorist organizations.