Türkiye is grappling with a contentious debate over a ceremonial sword display at a recent Military Academy graduation, spotlighting the friction between military traditions and civilian governance. The controversy ignited when graduating students performed a traditional sword oath and chanted, “We are soldiers of Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk),” a slogan perceived by some as a critique of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The president's comments on the incident, which came eight days after the incident, have intensified the debate, revealing the ongoing struggle to balance Türkiye’s military heritage with modern democratic values. The government has immediately launched an investigation.

While ceremonial sword-bearing is a long-standing tradition, this particular display prompted a popular quarrel among society. It quickly gained traction on social media, amplifying public concern and eliciting a response from military officials.

On Aug. 30, during the Victory Day celebrations at the Land Forces Military Academy graduation ceremony in the capital of Ankara, some of the graduating students raised their swords and chanted the Atatürk slogan in unison.

The students collectively swore the following oath: "We swear to protect the independence of the secular, democratic Republic of Türkiye, the undivided integrity of the country, the honor and dignity of the great Turkish nation, and that our swords will always be sharp and ready against any hand that reaches out to seize even an inch of our sacred homeland. We are the children of the Turkish future. We were born with honor and will live with honor. How happy is the one who says 'I am a Turk!'"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gives a diploma to a top graduate student at a recent Military Academy graduation in the capital of Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

During a speech at the 21st Imam Hatip School Convention on Saturday, Erdoğan questioned the motives behind the sword display. “Recently, some abusers emerged during the well-known graduation ceremony and brandished their swords. All necessary investigations are being carried out regarding this. A few unworthy individuals there will be cleared out,” Erdoğan said.

“We did not come here without reason; whether it's 30 or 50 people, it is impossible for them to be within our army,” he stated, adding, “We will not allow political accounts to be settled through our military.”

The president was addressing the challenge to the military tutelage tradition deeply embedded in the Turkish political landscape, highlighting his own experience as a leader who has survived multiple coup attempts throughout his political career.

In his speech in Kocaeli, Erdoğan criticized those involved in the display and reiterated his commitment to removing elements that might undermine the armed forces. "Who are you drawing these swords against?" he asked, showing his disapproval of the act and emphasizing the need for swift action.

Erdoğan’s remarks reiterated his government’s stance to defend the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and emphasized the commitment to military discipline.

Earlier, in response to social reactions to the controversial display by graduating students, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik stated, "Insulting lieutenants is unacceptable."

The Ministry of Defense assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway. Officials emphasized the military’s dedication to maintaining discipline and promised to address any misconduct according to established procedures.

“The Turkish Armed Forces will not tolerate any actions that go against established discipline, and there is no doubt that this matter will be handled accordingly,” the ministry stated.

Graduating students perform a sword oath at a recent Military Academy graduation in the capital of Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

In a response to Erdoğan’s remarks, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel condemned what he called an unjust and politically motivated reaction. “Taking eight days to think and then responding in this manner is very telling. I condemn the use of newly graduated lieutenants from the Army, who defend our eternal commander Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as tools for political calculations,” Özel said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You cannot sacrifice the futures of bright young individuals for your polarizing politics in hopes of halting your political decline. This is neither moral nor ethical.”

AK Party’s political ally National Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli also weighed in, stating, “We will closely follow the issue.” Bahçeli added, “The second oath incident, which overshadows Aug. 30 (Victory Day), occupies our country, encourages our adversaries and excites the abuse lobby, must be clarified in every aspect.”

According to experts and retired soldiers, the debate over the sword incident reflects broader concerns about Türkiye’s military and its role in the country, encapsulating the enduring trauma of “military tutelage” within Turkish society.

From coups to reforms

Military tutelage in Türkiye refers to the historical dominance of the military over civilian politics, which has shaped the country’s political landscape for decades. This concept encompasses the influence exerted by the military in political decision-making and governance, often justified by the need to preserve national security and uphold the secular nature of the Republic. The era of military tutelage was marked by coups and interventions that profoundly impacted Turkish democracy. However, under the leadership of Erdoğan and his AK Party, there has been a significant shift in addressing and countering military influence in Turkish politics.

Türkiye’s military tutelage began in the early years of the Republic, following the establishment of the modern Turkish state in 1923. The military's role in politics was initially framed as a guardian of the secular and unitary nature of the state, a legacy of Atatürk’s reforms. This tutelage manifested through direct interventions, including coups, and indirect influence over civilian institutions.

The military's most notable interventions occurred in 1960, 1971 and 1980. Each coup was justified by the military as necessary to restore order and safeguard the state from perceived threats, including political instability and extremist ideologies. The military’s influence extended to constitutional changes and significant reforms aimed at reinforcing its role as a custodian of the Republic’s principles.

Erdoğan, who came to prominence as the Mayor of Istanbul in the late 1990s and later as Prime Minister (2003-2014) and President (2014-present), has been a key figure in challenging and reshaping the traditional military tutelage. His government has taken substantial steps to reduce military influence in Turkish politics and reinforce civilian authority.

One of Erdoğan’s significant actions was the implementation of constitutional and legislative reforms aimed at curtailing military power. The 2010 constitutional referendum marked a turning point, with amendments that reduced the military’s role in judicial matters and political decision-making. This move was part of a broader effort to democratize institutions and strengthen civilian governance.

The July 15 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was a pivotal event that highlighted the ongoing struggle between the military and civilian authorities. In the summer of 2016, a Gülenist faction within the TSK attempted to seize control. The coup, which killed 251 civilians, was thwarted by a combination of public resistance and loyalist military forces.

People take over a tank controlled by Gülenist putschists near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, in Istanbul, Türkiye, July 16, 2016. (AFP Photo)

In the aftermath, Erdoğan’s government took decisive actions to address the threat posed by the coup plotters. The response included dismissals, arrests and the suspension of thousands of military personnel linked to the bloody terrorist group.

Under Erdoğan’s leadership, significant reforms have been also introduced to strengthen civilian control over the military. The restructuring of the National Security Council (MGK) and changes in military recruitment and promotion processes have aimed to reduce the military’s influence over political matters. Additionally, Erdoğan’s government has sought to limit the military’s role in national security policy-making, shifting focus to civilian oversight and management.

However, the struggle against military tutelage in Türkiye continues to evolve, marked by historical interventions, political reforms and ongoing challenges. The recent controversy surrounding the oath ceremony highlights that this struggle is far from over.

As the investigation into the sword display progresses, the government has pledged to address the issue with transparency and diligence. The outcome of this investigation is expected to influence the political discourse in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the public remains focused on developments related to the sword controversy.