The Syrian army said on Wednesday that two neighborhoods of Aleppo, where it fought the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG, were now “closed military zones.” The army also created humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.

In a statement, the army said, "The Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods will be considered closed military zones after 3 p.m. today.”

On Wednesday, sporadic clashes between government troops and the YPG continued following two days of major violence between the opposing sides, killing at least nine people.

The violence caused the suspension of flights to and from Aleppo's airport, with schools, universities and government offices in the city shut down.

Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh have remained under the control of the YPG, despite the group agreeing to withdraw from the areas in April.

The YPG controls swathes of Syria's oil-rich north and northeast, with the backing of a U.S.-led international coalition.

The March agreement on the YPG’s integration into the state was supposed to be implemented by the end of 2025.

The YPG is pushing for decentralized rule, an idea Syria's new authorities have rejected.