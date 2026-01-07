The PKK/YPG terrorist group opened fire on civilians attempting to leave residential neighborhoods in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

Alikhbariya TV said the terrorists fired shots in an effort to prevent civilians from leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said PKK/YPG terrorists were preventing residents seeking to flee the two neighborhoods from reaching the humanitarian corridors announced by the Syrian army.

According to SANA, the corridors are located in the al-Awarid area and Zuhur Street and were designated to allow the safe exit of civilians amid YPG attacks.

The Syrian Civil Defense earlier said that it had evacuated 850 civilians from Aleppo as of 12:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT), citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions and shelling by the the YPG.