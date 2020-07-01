Aramean Christian students from northeast Syria were blocked from completing their final exams by the self-declared autonomous administration in northeast Syria led by the YPG/PKK terror group, the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs) (WCA) said.

The students complained that their future has been put at risk due to the YPG/PKK, which continues to carry out their long-known plan of transforming this fertile part of the country into an independent region under their control, the organization said in a press release.

The YPG/PKK published a decree forbidding many students from taking their final exams, which were scheduled to start on June 21.

Since they see themselves as the new rulers of this region, the terrorists do not acknowledge the textbooks or the schools, colleges and universities that belong to the state, according to a WCA student from Malikiyah.

Maryam, another WCA member from Malikiyah who fled to Qamishli to finish her exams, agreed.

"They just want to chase us away and take over our properties and land," she expressed, underlining that they have the purpose of modifying the region for their ideological aims. While we remain here, they will try to limit our freedoms and subject us to brainwashing programs with their own teaching materials and teachers," she said, speaking to the WCA.

In August 2018, Arameans from Qamishli braved gunfire while protesting the YPG/PKK's decision to close schools in the Hasakah governorate after their new curriculum adjusted in accordance with the group's principles was rejected and the Arameans had not applied for a license with the terrorist group.

On Sept. 22, 2018, a noncompliant teacher barely escaped death to testify how the YPG/PKK and its Aramean communist proxy failed to murder him with baseball bats in front of his home.

Since October 2015, when the YPG rebranded itself as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the terrorist group has repeatedly attempted to shut down or seize countless public and private schools.

It is alarming that their textbooks include self-created maps of a so-called "Greater Kurdistan," which defy internationally recognized borders and expose the YPG as being inextricably intertwined with the PKK. The books also praise the PKK's jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, whose image is displayed all over the occupied region, added the press release.

The WCA condemned the shameful crimes committed by the YPG/PKK terrorists against defenseless civilians.

The internationally recognized and fundamental human right of education was yet again violated, according to the WCA.

It invited the Western media, parliaments and governments to take action against the ongoing abuse of the YPG/PKK's military, financial and political support coming from certain U.N. member states.

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria and as the domination of the YPG increases in the northern parts of the country, Syriacs have been suffering under the terrorist group and have thanked Turkey for fighting against the YPG/PKK many times before.

"The operations of Turkey in northern Syria contribute to the security of our own communities," Johny Messo, the head of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), said back in February on the issue.

Similarly, in October 2019, Messo spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the brutalities of the YPG/PKK, saying that the terrorist group is kidnapping and forcing Syriac children to join their group.

"The YPG is threatening Syriacs and still forcibly detaining some children to join them," he said.