Internal security units of Syria's Interior Ministry began entering Hassakeh on Monday as a deal with the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG is being implemented.

To begin the implementation process, a convoy consisting of eight armored personnel carriers belonging to Syria's Interior Ministry, numerous four-wheel-drive pickup trucks, an ambulance, and a mobile base station vehicle moved toward the city center, which has been under the occupation of the YPG.

According to a written statement by Syria's Interior Ministry, Hassakeh Internal Security Commander Brig. Gen. Marwan al-Ali issued instructions to internal security forces to enter the city. Al-Ali emphasized that security duties should be carried out in line with designated plans, with full compliance with laws and regulations, all procedures conducted with discipline, public security and order maintained, and the safety of citizens as well as public and private property ensured.

Under the agreement reached between the Syrian government and YPG, it is envisaged that security responsibilities and state institutions in the city of Hassakeh and the district of Qamishli, currently under the group's occupation, will be handed over to the Syrian administration.

On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Interior Ministry forces would enter Hassakeh under a cease-fire and expanded integration agreement signed between Damascus and the YPG.

The agreement includes the integration of public institutions in central Hassakeh with those of the Damascus government, with current employees to be absorbed into the state payroll.

No detailed statement has yet been made regarding the exact mission of the Interior Ministry forces in Hassakeh or how long they will remain in the city.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the YPG on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under the government's control.