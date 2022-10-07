Three years ago, Türkiye launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate the PKK terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in order to secure Türkiye's borders, provide aid for the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

But the operation has also benefited hundreds of thousands of civilians, especially in the health field, from the facilities that were established with the aim of minimizing referrals from Syria to Türkiye.

Within the scope of Türkiye's right of self-defense stemming from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and as part of Operation Peace Spring, Türkiye launched a counterattack on Oct. 9, 2019, to eliminate terrorists in northern Syria, especially the YPG/PKK, which threatened border security.

During this period, the population of the region reached 250,000 due to Türkiye's intensive contributions in the fields of health, education, and services.

Türkiye's Ministry of Health has been active over the past three years in providing health services needed within the scope of humanitarian and technical assistance in the region.

Turkish nongovernmental organizations have also contributed to the health services offered through their work.

Currently, the Operation Peace Spring region is equipped with three hospitals, 10 health centers, two mobile clinics, two dialysis centers, a PCR laboratory, a physical therapy center, a blood bank and Thalassemia center, and three vaccination centers.

According to the Health Ministry, hundreds of thousands of people have benefited from the health opportunities provided by the operation, which has also led to a remarkable decrease in the rate of patient referrals to Türkiye.

More than 10,000 successful surgeries

Due to the operation's health services, Syrian doctors have been able to perform 10,236 surgeries where patients fully recovered. In addition, 10,152 babies were successfully delivered at hospitals in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts.

The Thalassemia center in Tal Abyad also provides services for nearly a hundred patients, while dozens of patients have had successful cataract surgery.

In 2019, following Türkiye’s Operation Peace Spring, the Ras al-Ain Hospital was cleared of terrorists and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Türkiye’s Health Ministry took responsibility for the restoration of the hospital.

Türkiye also assigned health staff to the hospital to extend a helping hand to the patients in the Syrian region.

Victory over ‘oriental sore'

As of Jan. 2021, cutaneous leishmaniasis, also known as "oriental sore," had greatly impacted Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain.

In order to control the skin infection, which spreads through the bite of a sand fly, nearly 10 polyclinics with the support of the Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM) were established in the Turkmen Hamam, Suluk, Kurumaza, Mabruka, and Shala areas.

In the polyclinics, which opened on March 17, 2021, hundreds of oriental sore cases were treated.

Success stories

Basek Ali stepped on a mine and lost his leg eight years ago in Tal Abyad. Ali told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he was treated at the health facilities in the district.

"Thanks to the prosthesis, I can walk again," he said.

Azzam Halaf, a father from Ras al-Ain, expressed his gratitude after his two sons suffering from Thalassemia were treated at the blood bank and Thalassemia center in the district.

Halaf pointed out that he had difficulties bringing his children to the treatment center every 20 days. He said he now comes to Tal Abyad from Ras al-Ain in a vehicle allocated by the center.

"We were going through a lot of hardship before the center opened. However, now that transportation is provided, life has started flowing in my children's veins again."

Ankara wants the YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.