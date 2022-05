Syrians staying in Turkey under temporary protection continue to return voluntarily to their country.

Following Turkey's counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria, the establishment of safe areas and sustainable public services, especially education and health, have made it possible for Syrians to return.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Since Operation Euphrates Shield, nearly 500,000 Syrians have returned to their country.

Anadolu Agency's (AA) team on the ground has shot videos of the return of Syrians through Turkey's southern borders.

Meanwhile, various projects continue in the region to enable the return of 1 million Syrians.

Syrians, living in various parts of Turkey, arrived at the voluntary return center at the Kilis Öncüpınar, Şanlıurfa Akçakale, and Gaziantep Karkamış border gates and filled out the voluntary return request form.

After that, they crossed to Syria via buses and were greeted by their relatives.

Speaking to AA, a Syrian teacher, Mohammed Al Abdullah, said he will continue to teach children in Syria.

Abdurrezzak Daga, who is also among people who have returned to Syria, expressed his happiness to be back in his country.

"I left my country about two and a half years ago due to the war. Now we live in Tal Abyad ... I thank Turkey, may Allah be pleased with everyone there," he added.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected brutality.

According to the official numbers of the U.N., over 350,000 people have lost their lives to the conflict but human rights groups estimate the death toll to be between 500,000-600,000.

Over 14 million had to flee their homes, becoming refugees or internally displaced, according to the European Union.

Turkey will not force refugees it has given shelter out of the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated on Wednesday.

Those who fled persecution and war in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere and sought protection in our country are guests, Erdoğan told.

If they want to return voluntarily, they can return, otherwise, our doors will remain open to refugees, he added.

"Turkey will not push them into the arms of murderers," Erdoğan said, adding that hosting those who need protection is part of Turkish tradition.

Erdoğan recently announced a new plan in which hundreds of thousands of homes will be built in opposition-held northern Syria, along with schools, hospitals, and other needed institutions.

Some 4 million Syrian refugees currently live in Turkey, more than any country in the world, and Erdoğan said he expected the plan would draw some 1 million of them to voluntarily return to Syria to resettle.