Syria’s anti-regime forces early on Friday seized several towns as they came 5 kilometers (3 miles) close to the outskirts of Homs city, a key pathway to Damascus, as they continued their lightning offensive against Bashar Assad’s forces, media reports said.

Syrian opposition forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), took control of al-Rastan and Talbiseh, which sit on the M5 highway that connects Aleppo, Hama and Homs governorates.

Homs is located barely 162 kilometers north of the capital and seat of power, Damascus.

Anti-regime forces have already captured key cities of Aleppo and Idlib in the north and Hama in the center, dealing devastating blows to Assad’s regime, nearly 14 years after protests against him erupted across Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor, said thousands of people had begun fleeing Homs on Thursday night toward Syria's western coastal regions, a stronghold of the regime.

On Friday morning, Israeli airstrikes hit two border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said.

The strikes hit just across the border on the Syrian side of both the Arida crossing in northern Lebanon and the Jousieh crossing, which links to eastern Lebanon, Hamieh said, both important access points to Homs.

Russian bombing overnight also destroyed the Rastan bridge along the key M5 highway to prevent anti-regime fighters from using this main route to Homs, a Syrian regime officer told Reuters.

"There were at least eight strikes on the bridge," he added. Regime forces were working to beef up positions around Homs city with fresh reinforcements, he said.

Opposition forces had pledged to move on to the central city of Homs, a crossroads city that links Damascus to the north and Assad’s heartland along the coast.

"Your time has come," said an opposition operations room in an online post, calling on Homs residents to rise up in revolution.

Until last week, the war in Syria had been mostly dormant for several years, but analysts have said the violence was bound to flare up as it was never truly resolved.

Bashar Assad is under growing strain as his army suffers setbacks, the economy deteriorates, his support wanes and his government's foreign backers are focused elsewhere.

The rapid fall of Aleppo has shaken Assad's legitimacy and emboldened his opponents, analysts said.

While Damascus remains heavily fortified, and the regime forces launched counterattacks with Russian air support, the loss of Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub, is crucial.