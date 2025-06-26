Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel traveled to Brussels on Thursday, urging European leaders to increase pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, even as his party faces mounting allegations of corruption and internal discord.

Özel attended the European Union (EU) Council Leaders' Preparatory Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, organized at the invitation of the Party of European Socialists (PES), where he avoided addressing corruption claims involving CHP-run municipalities and instead called on the EU to back Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.

Imamoğlu, arrested in March on corruption charges along with dozens of municipal officials, is at the center of a growing legal case that includes witness testimony and alleged bribery schemes. The CHP has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

“I appreciate your efforts, but Erdoğan does not feel even 10% of the pressure he should feel from the European Union,” Özel said, calling for stronger action.

Özel, who has positioned Imamoğlu as CHP’s potential presidential candidate, criticized what he described as Europe’s lack of alternatives to Erdoğan, despite the bloc’s deepening interest in defense cooperation with Türkiye under Erdoğan’s leadership.