Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the government.
According to the Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK), a statement was released about the government's resignation following a meeting between President Tatar and Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu.
The coalition government of the National Unity Party (UBP), Rebirth Party (YDP), and Democrat Party (DP) was formed on Feb. 21 under Sucuoğlu, head of the UBP, and approved by Turkish Cypriot President Tatar.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.