The PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), seemingly at odds with each other, met at the same event in Norway, one of the safe havens for terrorists in Europe.

The Language and Culture Festival organized by FETÖ supporters in Trondheim hosted a stand set up by supporters of the PKK last month. The PKK’s stands were adorned with photos of Leyla Şaylemez, Fidan Doğan and Sakine Cansız, three prominent figures of the terrorist group.

The PKK’s supporters operate under the name of Trondheim Kurdish Culture Association in the Norwegian city.

Norway is a NATO ally of Türkiye and recently took a positive step in ties by lifting defense export restrictions. Yet, it is also among several European countries favored by both terrorist groups as a safe haven as they often accept asylum requests of members of terrorist groups claiming they suffered persecution in their home countries. PKK members seek asylum under so-called Kurdish persecution in Türkiye, while FETÖ members are spared from extensive screening in asylum requests as the group is not recognized as a terrorist group by Europe. The PKK, however, is listed as a terrorist group by the EU and the United States.

Norway in 2017 accepted asylum requests of at least five military officers linked to FETÖ, one year after a bloody coup attempt by the terrorist group’s infiltrators in the army that killed 251 people.

Despite Türkiye’s extradition requests and bilateral legal agreements, many FETÖ members still freely enjoy their lives in different countries around the world. In the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, Türkiye has sped up extradition processes for members of FETÖ abroad.

FETÖ faces heightened scrutiny after the coup attempt. Many members of the terrorist group fled Türkiye, while operations continued to hunt down those in hiding.

As for the PKK, the group exploits legal gaps and vague policies in Europe to recruit militants and finance its activities. European countries, particularly Belgium, have faced criticism for their perceived tolerance of PKK activities, including propaganda and recruitment efforts in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Despite the PKK’s classification as a terrorist group by the EU, there has been significant criticism of European nations for their inaction.

Türkiye has consistently urged its allies, including the U.S. and EU members, to enhance their support in combating PKK terrorism. However, these appeals have largely gone unanswered. The ongoing support of the U.S. for the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been particularly contentious.

Though officially outlawed in the EU and individual member states, in practice, the PKK has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its terror campaign, and threaten or attack locals in European countries. In their activities in Europe, PKK sympathizers organize quickly, carry out violent acts and clash with security forces.