Ankara has repeatedly expressed frustration over the rejection of extradition requests involving members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), while renewed efforts by Turkish authorities aim to break this trend.

Türkiye stepped up its fight against the group after its infiltrators orchestrated the foiled coup of July 15, 2016, in the country. Although the West praised Türkiye’s stand for democracy, it failed the test of friendship by refusing requests for the extradition of FETÖ members who fled the country before and after the coup attempt.

Despite concrete evidence and accusations, many countries, including the United States, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom, turn down requests, listing a number of excuses.

High-ranking members of FETÖ, in particular, are spared by other countries. European countries, for instance, turn to the excuse that they might be given long prison terms if extradited.

Among those Türkiye wanted was Suat Yıldırım, a top member of FETÖ who was believed to be in Germany. Germany initially rejected that Yıldırım was in the country and then German authorities stated that he would not be legally eligible for extradition due to the possibility of Yıldırım’s sentencing to aggravated life imprisonment in Türkiye.

FETÖ fugitives benefit from the lack of mutual extradition treaties. Türkiye seeks to close this legal loophole, especially with Canada, which has turned down extradition requests for a number of fugitives for this reason, including Tuncay Delibaşı, the private physician of FETÖ’s now-deceased leader, Fetullah Gülen; Abdullah Sabri Tok; and Cansun Sarıyıldız.

In other cases, FETÖ members enjoy instant citizenship or benefit from citizenship they acquired before Türkiye launched criminal investigations against them. Among them is Abdullah Aymaz, a name in the upper echelons of FETÖ who served as “imam” or leader for the branches of the terrorist group in the United States and Germany. German authorities flatly denied the extradition request for Aymaz due to his German citizenship. When Türkiye pressed German authorities, Aymaz left for the United States.

Some requests have been rejected because the alleged offenses do not meet the principle of "dual criminality," which generally requires that the conduct in question be considered a crime in both countries. This was the case for Turgut Karabulut, who led FETÖ networks in northern Iraq and the Middle East. The United States cited dual criminality when refusing his extradition.

Spain rejected the extradition of Ayhan Erik, who assisted FETÖ members in Spain, citing that his actions did not constitute a crime in the country.

Some governments have relied on legal technicalities or have not responded to requests for extended periods. One such case involved Suat Yiğit, who led a secret network of FETÖ in Ankara involved in defense industry espionage. Although Türkiye delivered more and more evidence regarding Yiğit’s role in FETÖ, his extradition request was rejected by the United States.

According to the Justice Ministry, Turkish judicial authorities have so far prepared 2,950 extradition requests involving 2,765 suspects and submitted them to 119 countries.

The largest number of requests was sent to Germany, the United States and Belgium. Authorities submitted 777 extradition files to Germany, 428 to the United States and 142 to Belgium.