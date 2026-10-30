Thousands of students and residents marched on Friday silently through the streets of Alanya in southern Türkiye, carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.

Thousands of students and residents gathered in the Alanya district of southern Türkiye's Antalya province for a silent march protesting Israel's attacks on Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The demonstration, titled "Silent Cry for Gaza," was organized by the Alanya Imam Hatip Alumni Association (ALIMDER) in cooperation with the Alanya District Directorate of National Education and the District Directorate of Youth and Sports.

Carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags alongside banners, demonstrators walked without chanting slogans, using silence to draw attention to the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Following the march, ALIMDER President Isa Arıkan delivered a statement condemning the humanitarian situation in Gaza and criticizing what he described as the international community's silence over Palestinian suffering.

"We gathered here today to let our conscience speak where words have failed," Arıkan said.

"We did not shout today because the cries of children in Gaza were louder than our voices. We did not chant slogans because the silence of destroyed homes was heavier than any slogan," he added.

Arıkan noted the demonstration was intended to raise awareness of the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and encourage greater international attention to the plight of Palestinians.

He argued that the suffering in Gaza should not be viewed solely in the context of the past three years but as part of a longer history of occupation, blockade, displacement and violence affecting Palestinians.

Describing the situation as a test of humanity, Arıkan accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and condemned attacks affecting children, hospitals, schools and residential areas.

"We simply walked today, but every step we took became a question directed at the conscience of the world," he said.

Karam Saleh, a Palestinian student in Alanya and a representative of Palestinian students in the district, expressed appreciation for the demonstration and the support shown by local residents.

Saleh, whose family lives in Palestine, said solidarity events organized in Türkiye provide encouragement to Palestinians and remind them that they have not been forgotten.

"This march was truly meaningful. I will do my best to convey it to Palestine," Saleh said.

"When such demonstrations take place, people in Palestine feel happy because they realize they are not alone and have not been abandoned in their struggle," he added.

The demonstration concluded with prayers and messages of support for Palestinians, as participants reiterated their calls for greater international awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.