Turkey's efforts to establish stability in northern Syria's Tal Abyad by supporting education, security, health and social infrastructure have led to the town becoming a safe haven for Syrians returning to the country.

After Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorism in 2019 through Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, security and public order were established.

Founded with Turkey's support, the Tal Abyad local council helped life return to normal return by carrying out improvements in the education, health, transportation, economy, agriculture and livestock sectors.

Mohammed Nabi from Tal Abyad told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he left Syria at the age of 15 fleeing the Daesh terrorist organization and completed his high school education in Turkey.

Explaining that he secured a spot in the Laboratory Technician Department at Siirt University, Nabi said that he became a Turkish citizen after he completed his two-year education.

Nabi now works as a laboratory assistant at Vatan Hospital in Tal Abyad, which Turkey maintains and repairs. "Our district is free of terrorism. I returned with my free will. I am working in the hospital. I am here for the development of our country," he explains.

Nabi also called attention to the rapid development and changes in Tal Abyad, saying that he sees a new building almost daily. “I wish all of Syria would be like the Operation Peace Spring area, especially like Tal Abyad.”

Turkey carried out Operation Peace Spring against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which is mainly backed by the United States, in northern Syria to prevent a terrorism corridor from being created along its southern border, as well as to bring peace and tranquility to the region.

Since the launch of the operation, Turkey has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, from health to education, security and agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils.

The country also rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG/PKK. Within the scope of improving the region's social infrastructure, people were given food and clothing by several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) while roads and buildings were rebuilt. These efforts paid off as hundreds of displaced Syrians started to return to the liberated areas.

The commercial activity at the open customs gates with Turkey also plays an important role in the development of the region.

Rami Dehish, who left the country similarly fleeing the YPG, said he sought asylum in Turkey with his family after the terrorist organization occupied the town in 2015.

During his days in Turkey, he longed for Tal Abyad as he watched the town from the border in Akçakale in Şanlıurfa province.

“These were wistful days.”

He explained that the steps following Operation Peace Spring and new construction projects encouraged him to return.

Dehish said he married in Turkey and returned one year after the operation and now works at a petrol station run by the local council.

Mitab Hussein who works at the local council's media office also fled Daesh in 2013 and lived in Turkey for some time until returning in 2020.

“Currently, everyone takes responsibility for the development of the town’s infrastructure. The people of Tal Abyad are doing everything for the redevelopment of the country.”

240,000 new housing units

On another note, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Saturday visited Tal Abyad and the site of a new housing project being coordinated by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) following the completion of a similar project in Idlib where 60,000 houses were built.

Soylu said that the project will be spread across 13 different areas including Jarablus, al-Bab, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain.

“This is about 1,200 acres of land. The first stage, which has both an industry and 10,000 residences, is this region and approximately 64,000 people are planned to live here in the first stage,” he told reporters.

Soylu added that the project was launched to facilitate the voluntary and safe return of refugees to safe zones.

He said the houses will be between 80 and 100 square meters (861 and 1,076 square feet) in size.