Tuğba Işık Ercan, head of the women’s branch at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), will be among the speakers in one of the biggest annual conventions of Muslims in the United States. Ercan, who was part of that society in early 2000s, said U.S. Muslims, like Muslims in other countries, attach importance to Türkiye’s leadership in the Islamic world.

“This is because our president (and AK Party Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) is a leader whose opinions and influence are known throughout the world,” she told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

Ercan will attend two sessions of the MAS Convention organized by the Muslim American Society (MAS) on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, entitled “The Ummah: Supported by People When Rulers Fail — Gaza & Sudan as Case Studies” and “My Ummah and American Influence.” President Erdoğan himself is expected to deliver a written statement to the annual event.

This year’s theme for the MAS Convention is “Faith Under Fire: Standing Strong In Chaotic Times.” “The ongoing massacres in Gaza lay bare the brutal reality of global inaction and complicity. Despite the immense suffering of Palestinians, many world powers, including those who claim to uphold human rights, remain passive, complicit or even actively supportive of the violence through political and military means. The silence and failure of international institutions reflect a dangerous double standard, where political interests are prioritized over moral responsibility,” the organizers say in the website of the convention. They also highlight how “oppressive Trump-era policies threaten the rights and freedoms of Muslims and other marginalized communities.”

“Islamophobic rhetoric is being normalized once again, with potential expansions of surveillance, suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, and restrictions on campus activism and protest. From anti-BDS legislation to widespread censorship, Muslims and their allies are under growing pressure for simply standing on the side of justice,” organizers said.