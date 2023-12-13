A veteran figure of the Fatah movement, which governs the Palestinian Authority (PA), Jibril Rajoub, gave an exclusive interview to Daily Sabah about the current situation in the Palestinian territories and their stand with Hamas, a longtime rival of the movement.

Amid a debate on the future of Gaza, largely devastated by constant Israeli attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Palestinian Authority will not rule the enclave in the future. Rajoub, reiterating their support for the people of Gaza and Hamas, said any talks about the future will include Hamas.

“We will not go to the Gaza Strip without agreement with the National Action factions, especially Hamas, and not before Israel withdraws from Gaza,” Rajoub said in an interview in Istanbul on Tuesday. He added that this would be a decision agreed upon by all the factions, and similarly, a date for holding general elections (that will also decide on the future governance of Gaza) will only be decided upon through unanimous agreement of all Palestinian factions.

Hamas has governed Gaza since 2007 after a fallout with Fatah, the dominant force of the Palestinian Authority. The two movements have been at odds for years but also tried ways for reconciliation, including a series of talks mediated by other countries. After the new conflict erupted on Oct. 7, Fatah has been critical of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories.

In response to a question about Netanyahu’s statements that “Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not rule Gaza during his term,” Rajoub said: “Netanyahu and the Israeli fascist right are the strategic opposite of Palestine and all the Palestinians. He wants neither Fatah nor Hamas, and his war is against all the Palestinian people,” Rajoub said.

Daily Sabah's Mohammad Alhoussain talks to Jibril Rajoub, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2023.

Rajoub stated that the position of the Fatah movement, the Palestinian National Authority, on the future of Palestinians was a united Palestinian territory based on borders before occupation and reaching an agreement between all factions, including Hamas, “to form a national unity government with specific tasks and a time limit.” He noted that this government’s responsibility would be relief and reconstruction and it would serve all Palestinian territories.

He noted that the current war may pave the way for “burying the division” between Fatah and Hamas, “creating conditions and the foundation for the future.”

“There is one homeland, one leadership and one decision. In my opinion, this is linked to building political and organizational approaches to our struggle, which provide a safety net to protect the achievements in our hands,” he said. Rajoub added that an independent Palestinian state and unity of the Palestinian territories are the main focus of any debate on the conflict.

He underlined that Fatah considers Hamas as an integral part of Palestinian society and a consensus formula for the future must be built on this foundation, “which I believe should be our strategic choice as two movements. Our agreement and understanding is a guarantee of protection of this country.”

World just ‘watches’

Rajoub explained that the violence and terrorism taking place in Gaza currently is unprecedented in human history, and its goal is killing to break the human will, including imposing a stifling siege and deprivation of all basic amenities.

“But unfortunately, there are still regional and international parties that take the position of spectators and observers and have abandoned their responsibilities to protect our Palestinian people.” In our conviction, “what is going on in Gaza is not a war, but rather an aggression and genocide, in which Israel used all weapons against defenseless civilians, including weapons prohibited for use in wars between armies.”

He said that Palestinians should expose this aggression and utilize everything to exert pressure on Israel to stop this aggression. “We should also mobilize the world for relief (to Palestinians) and shelter for our people in the Gaza Strip who are facing killings, deportations, displacement, the destruction of their homes and the destruction of all facilities and service infrastructure.” He said that the international community should prioritize relief for the people of Gaza.

He said only after the end of Israeli aggression and mass killings should there be a political ground for “ending the occupation.” “Establishment of a Palestinian state is (beneficial) for regional stability and world peace.”

“This also requires us, as Palestinians, to work so that our steps in the next stage are based on the unity of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, and the unity of Palestinian leadership and decision-making and that there be an approach between the factions of national action, to protect the achievements of our people and to achieve the sovereignty and independence of our people on our land,” he said. He noted that the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, “including the ongoing attempt to Judaize Jerusalem and suffocate the Palestinians in the West Bank to push them toward immigration and deportation, make it necessary for us to (stand united).”

Rajoub said the occupation was “mired with acts of terrorism (by Israel) and crimes against humanity” and expressed hope that there would be regional and international action against Israel’s misdeeds.

On the failure of the U.N. Security Council to adopt a draft resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza, Rajoub said the Gaza issue is “an international issue.” “The efforts are focused first on stopping the Israeli aggression and secondly on providing relief. More than two months after the Israeli aggression and destruction (of Gaza), our efforts will continue to press on for action from the Security Council, General Assembly, European Union, Arab League, Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), African Union and all other international bodies.”

Türkiye's firm position

In this context, Rajoub thanked the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Turkish people for their position regarding what is happening in Gaza and their diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“Indeed, Türkiye was distinguished by a clear, frank and consistent position from the first moment, expressed by President Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish people in their rallies for solidarity with Palestinians and their efforts in all international platforms,” he said. Rajoub also thanked Türkiye for building an “air bridge to relieve our people, including evacuating wounded people from Gaza.”

“We are very happy with Türkiye’s position, and we hope that this position will motivate Arab and Islamic countries. Türkiye takes a 'three-dimensional' position, a political position and a position confronting the Israeli aggression, in addition to working to provide all the means of strength and ability for the Palestinian people in the Palestinian territories to withstand and survive."

US role in war

Rajoub also criticized the U.S., “a partner in the war,” which vetoed the cease-fire and statements of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Israel’s “right to decide on a cease-fire.” “U.S. bears the responsibility for the ongoing aggression and the crimes of (Israel), by covering up their crimes, providing Israel with weapons and by thwarting Security Council resolutions for cease-fire.”

“America can stop this, but it blocked the Security Council resolution. They must be aware that its continued support contradicts its interests, its national security, and the values it speaks about. Still, it has become clear that this administration is a hostage of the fascist right,” he said.

Regarding the reports that Israel was ready to resume contacts with mediators to release the prisoners and about the possibility of changing the terms of the prisoner exchange if there is a second truce, Rajoub responded: “Whoever aspires to end this conflict must agree to three things. The first thing is establishing an independent Palestinian state, with full sovereignty, with Jerusalem as its capital, over all the territories occupied in 1967. The second issue is solving the refugee problem by international resolutions and thirdly, releasing all Palestinian detainees (in Israeli prisons),” Rajoub said.

He considered that “the Israeli prisoners held by Hamas are an opportunity for the international community. Instead of putting pressure on Hamas, it must put pressure on Israel to conclude an all-for-all deal,” adding: “The Palestinian detainees in Israel, some of them held since the 1980s, are a wound that will remain bleeding. It is one of the elements of stability in the future of the political solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state,” Rajoub said.

Displacement to Sinai

In response to a question about the veracity of the news and reports that talk about a deal with Egypt to displace Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai, despite the opposition of the Egyptian president, Rajoub expressed his confidence in the Egyptian state, saying: “As a Palestinian, I trust the Egyptian state and its policy, including their absolute rejection of the forced migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank. We are reassured by this position, and I believe this was stated publicly and is a constant element in Egyptian national policy.”

Jibril Rajoub called on the Arab and Islamic world to “come to support and protect the Palestinians, according to their capabilities, whether in relief or treatment,” adding: “Securing shelter in Gaza today is a necessity and a humanitarian need, but achieving hope by ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state, it is also a humanitarian responsibility in the national, religious and value sense and the Palestinian people. With all these sacrifices, it deserves to be outside the agendas and tensions of regional and international parties.”