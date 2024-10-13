Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was in Geneva on Sunday where he attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC). The meeting has focused on Israel’s attacks in Palestine and Lebanon. Kurtulmuş said in his address that the Islamic ummah (community) needed unity in “this critical period for humanity.”

"It will never be possible to deal with injustices faced not only by Muslims but by all of humanity without such unity," said Kurtulmuş, adding that for over a year, Palestinians have been victims of one of the most brutal genocide campaigns in modern history.

He stated that Israel continues to commit unspeakable crimes, disregarding all international laws, and added, "Israel is now directing this oppression toward the people of Lebanon through heavy bombardment and ground attacks. I express our strong solidarity with the Lebanese people in these difficult times."

He emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and his gang" will eventually be held accountable before international courts for their horrific crimes, saying, "Netanyahu, driven by a twisted sense of religious fanaticism, is doomed to lose this war. The real question here is how and when he will lose."

Highlighting the importance of acting together, Kurtulmuş said, "I must say this openly and plainly: Israel's power does not come from its military strength, nor from its dominance over global financial and media networks, or even from its backers who continue to support it. Israel's strength comes from the division within the Islamic world."

"When it comes to common interests like Palestine, we must set aside our political differences and act as a united front. We must stand shoulder to shoulder and close ranks. One of the fundamental principles and key functions of the PUIC is to defend the Palestinian cause. We must actively advance this cause not only in the PUIC but also on other platforms. I call on all my brothers and all PUIC delegations to give the highest priority to this issue in our discussions here. Supporting a resolution that can garner the widest consensus and receive the backing of all members is a necessity and an obligation for us. Let us use this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to justice, peace and the rights of the Palestinian people,” he stated.