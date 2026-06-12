Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials reaffirmed their commitment to security cooperation and the protection of Turkish Cypriot rights this week, as tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and disputes over Cyprus continue to shape regional diplomacy.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday marking his first 200 days in office, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman voiced support for recent remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.

Earlier, Erdoğan warned that any attempt to undermine the rights and interests of Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots in the region would receive a “clear and firm response.”

“President Erdoğan’s statement is entirely appropriate,” Erhürman said. “No initiative aimed at excluding the Turkish Cypriot people and the Republic of Türkiye from issues such as security, energy and maritime jurisdiction areas can succeed.”

Erhürman noted the Turkish Cypriot administration has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts through international platforms, including the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) and meetings of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kazakhstan, to advance the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

He stressed that coordination with Ankara remains constant on the Cyprus issue and reiterated the Turkish Cypriot side’s commitment to a negotiated settlement.

“We do not engage in negotiations merely for the sake of negotiations,” Erhürman said, adding that the public would continue to be informed about contacts with the United Nations and the Greek Cypriot administration.

The comments came as Türkiye’s Defense Ministry reiterated its support for the TRNC following the signing of a status-of-forces agreement between France and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Speaking during the ministry’s weekly press briefing, officials said Türkiye would continue to safeguard the rights and interests of the TRNC.

“As in the past, we will continue to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and ensure its security,” the ministry said. “The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have both the capability and determination to respond firmly to hostile actions threatening the security of Turkish Cypriots.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi concluded an official visit to the TRNC on Wednesday focused on strengthening cooperation in law enforcement, border security, migration management and disaster response.

During his visit, Çiftçi met with Erhürman, Parliament Speaker Ziya Öztürkler and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel. He also held discussions with TRNC Interior Minister Dursun Oğuz and representatives from Türkiye’s Gendarmerie General Command, General Directorate of Security, Coast Guard Command, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Directorate of Migration Management.

A key topic of the meetings was cooperation against transnational criminal networks.

“New-generation criminal organizations unfortunately do not recognize borders,” Çiftçi said. “We will not recognize borders in our cooperation either.”

The minister remarked both sides had agreed to deepen cooperation against organized crime and narcotics trafficking, which he described as a source of financing for terrorist organizations.

“We have reached a full consensus on combating drug trafficking and ensuring that criminal organizations are not allowed operational space,” he said.

Çiftçi also pledged expanded support from Türkiye’s migration and disaster management institutions, including personnel exchanges, training programs and the sharing of operational experience.

“Our goal is to ensure peace and security in both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he said. “We do not see our own security as separate from the security of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters.”

Üstel welcomed the visit, emphasizing the close historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and the TRNC.

He thanked Ankara for its longstanding support and said Türkiye continues to contribute to the development and security of the Turkish Cypriot state.

Border violation dispute

Separately, the TRNC Foreign Ministry protested on Friday what it described as an unauthorized border crossing by a Greek Cypriot firefighter accompanied by members of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

In a statement, the ministry said the individual had entered the area of Çayhan Düzü, which the TRNC considers part of its territory, on June 11 while participating in activities conducted in the buffer zone.

Authorities said the individual was identified as a member of the Greek Cypriot fire service and was later released following an investigation.

The ministry criticized the UNFICYP for allowing activities to take place without the knowledge or approval of TRNC authorities and for permitting operations that allegedly extended into territory claimed by the Turkish Cypriot administration.

The incident was formally raised with the U.N. mission, the ministry noted.

“Çayhan Düzü is TRNC territory,” the statement said. “We will continue to uphold our determination to protect our sovereign rights and national borders.”