Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman has voiced support for Türkiye’s deployment of F-16 fighter jets to the TRNC, warning that growing militarization by the Greek Cypriot administration risks turning the island into a flashpoint amid escalating regional tensions.

Erhürman said criticism from the Greek Cypriot side over the deployment was unfounded, stressing that Türkiye, as a guarantor power, has legitimate authority on the island. He warned that policies by the south to turn Cyprus into “a weapons depot” could render the island unlivable.

“They criticize the F-16s sent by Türkiye and even see themselves as having the authority to comment on them,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA), questioning the role of other countries. “Türkiye is a guarantor of the entire island. What status do France or the Netherlands have?”

His remarks followed Türkiye’s warning that increased military activity on the island by the Greek Cypriot administration allowing foreign forces and weapons, threatens regional stability. Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Wednesday that Ankara is taking additional steps to ensure the security of both Turkish Cyprus and the island as a whole.

The dispute has also extended to airspace control, with Türkiye and the TRNC rejecting a Greek Cypriot notice to airmen (NOTAM) as “null and void,” saying it undermines TRNC authority. Turkish Cypriot officials issued a counter-NOTAM, asserting jurisdiction over Ercan Airport airspace and urging aircraft to coordinate with their control units.

Tensions have intensified following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions, with spillover effects reaching Cyprus, which remains divided between Turkish Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south, an EU member not recognized by guarantor Türkiye. The TRNC, established in 1983, is recognized only by Türkiye.

A recent drone strike on a British base underscored the island’s exposure to conflict. In response, several European countries pledged military support to the Greek Cypriot side, while France deployed naval and air defense assets to the region.

Türkiye, in turn, deployed six F-16 jets and air defense systems to the TRNC on March 9, describing the move as a deterrent against missile and drone threats.

Erhürman criticized the Greek Cypriot administration’s growing military alliances, arguing they create insecurity and damage the island’s image. He said the presence of foreign military forces, from European navies to Western bases, feeds perceptions that the region is unsafe.

“No matter what you say, this creates the perception that this is not a safe region,” he said.

He also pointed to past alliance efforts involving Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, arguing that such partnerships contribute to current security concerns.

Calling on the Greek Cypriot side to abandon “adventurist policies,” Erhürman warned that continued efforts to position itself as a dominant regional actor could lead to greater risks for the island.

Despite rising tensions, he said coordination with Türkiye remains strong and that necessary precautions have been taken. Erhürman added that the TRNC currently faces no immediate threat but remains vigilant, emphasizing that decisions taken without the will of Turkish Cypriots should not impose consequences on them.