Tufan Erhürman , the president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said Thursday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged to maintain more frequent contact following their recent meeting, calling the move a significant step in ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Speaking at a press conference at Ercan Airport, Erhürman evaluated his Feb. 11 meeting with Guterres in New York, noting that it was their first face-to-face meeting.

He recalled that after being elected president, he sent a letter responding to Guterres' congratulatory message, expressing his wish to arrange a meeting at the earliest possible time. Noting that Guterres responded faster than expected, Erhürman said they held a meeting lasting about one hour and 10 minutes on Feb. 11.

"First and foremost, we intended to once again convey our people's will for a solution to the secretary-general. We did so. Secondly, from the very beginning of the meeting process, we put on the table our four-point methodology proposal, which we had shared with the public and the international community long before the election period," Erhürman said.

"Various discussions and comments were made about this four-point methodology. We had the opportunity to explain face-to-face what these points mean for us and what exactly we intended with them," he added.

As a third issue, he said he conveyed his views on confidence-building measures discussed in Geneva and New York and "taken over by us, as well as additional proposals presented by both us and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides."

Erhürman reiterated his view that meetings in the 5+1 format are not well suited for discussing confidence-building measures, which should instead be finalized during talks between the two leaders in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), the TRNC's capital.

He said he observed no decline in Guterres' interest in developments related to the island, adding that the secretary-general continues to closely monitor all progress.

Erhürman noted that the meeting, lasting nearly twice as long as planned, also demonstrated Guterres' level of interest.

He said he briefed Guterres on proposals for new crossing points between the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot Administration. He emphasized that Guterres promised more frequent contact, though the format, whether in-person or otherwise, was not yet decided.

Erhürman added that past developments had weakened trust and communication between the sides. In addition, he said he explained that agreements the Greek Cypriot administration concluded with various countries on security and energy matters were also factors reducing trust, as they largely exclude Turkish Cypriots and Türkiye.

He stressed that these agreements concern areas involving Turkish Cypriots' sovereign rights – including security, maritime jurisdictions, hydrocarbons, energy, trade routes and European Union citizenship – and therefore undermine confidence.

Erhürman said the secretary-general emphasized that a solution, stability and peace in Cyprus would contribute to lasting regional stability and peace and that he would therefore continue to follow the issue closely.

He also said he held a lengthy phone call the same evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the meeting, and Fidan briefed him on the Türkiye-Greece dialogue process.

