Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersin Tatar criticized President Mustafa Akıncı for agreeing to take medicine from the Greek Cypriot administration, even though the island nation did not really need the assistance.

Tatar called Akıncı’s step “unnecessary,” saying that they did not need the pills TL 35,000 ($5,174) from the Greek Cypriot side.

Ersin noted that Turkey would have stepped in to send the unspecified medication for COVID-19 patients if the TRNC actually needed it.

Meanwhile, National Unity Party (UBP) Lawmaker Yasemin Öztürk also criticized Akıncı, saying that the TRNC already had the same drug in stock.

“Looking at the numbers, we can easily say that the TRNC Presidency has released this news just to make the Greek side look nice and that it is nothing but a handout,” she said.

President Akıncı reportedly held talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to receive medical assistance.

He was previously criticized for anti-Turkey remarks, claiming that the TRNC would be “swallowed up as a de facto Turkish province” if it fails to reunify with the Greek Cypriots.

"Akıncı's criticism of Turkey via false claims is wrong behavior done with the intent of winning the election," PM Tatar had said in response to the president’s blunder.

He stressed that TRNC and Turkey will always remain close and will cooperate to solve the Cyprus issue.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

Several attempts have been made in the last few decades to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all failing. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. – came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.