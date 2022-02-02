Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Tatar, 61, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he is in stable condition and self-isolating with "flu-like" symptoms.

The TRNC Health Ministry reported 601 new infections and two fatalities a day earlier, raising the overall tally to 55,914, including 174 deaths.

There are 5,318 virus patients receiving treatment in the country, with 11 in intensive care, according to the latest data.