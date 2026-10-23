The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' approval of a 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Türkiye, reaffirming its support for Ankara's efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the Mediterranean.

In a statement, the TRNC Foreign Ministry expressed satisfaction with the Libyan Parliament's endorsement of the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas, which has been in force between Türkiye and Libya since 2019.

"We welcome this historic step, which is based on international law and the principles of equity and reflects the realities of the region," the ministry said.

Libya's House of Representatives announced Tuesday that it unanimously approved the agreement, reversing its previous rejection of the deal and a decision to sever political ties with Ankara, according to a statement from the Libyan Parliament.

The Parliament also repealed Resolution No. 1 of 2020, which rejected the ratification of two memorandums of understanding signed between Libya and Türkiye. Lawmakers additionally voted unanimously to overturn Resolution No. 6 of 2020, which called for severing political relations with Ankara, the statement said.

The maritime agreement, signed between Ankara and Libya's internationally recognized government in November 2019, establishes maritime boundaries between the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal includes provisions for Turkish hydrocarbon exploration within Libya’s territorial waters, paving the way for Turkish companies to conduct seismic surveys and drilling operations.