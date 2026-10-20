A 2019 agreement between Türkiye and Libya on maritime borders was approved by the Libyan Parliament on Tuesday. The Parliament revoked a 2020 boycott decision in the North African country, where opposing powers were courted by Ankara, which initially sided solely with one side.

Libya's House of Representatives announced that it unanimously approved the agreement, reversing its previous rejection of the deal and a decision to sever political ties with Ankara, according to a statement from the Libyan Parliament.

The Parliament also repealed Resolution No. 1 of 2020, which rejected the ratification of two memorandums of understanding signed between Libya and Türkiye. Lawmakers additionally voted unanimously to overturn Resolution No. 6 of 2020, which called for severing political relations with Ankara, the statement said.

The agreement confirms Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction across the vast Mediterranean and will likely anger Greece, which competes with Türkiye for economic benefits and more maritime rights. The agreement also cements Türkiye’s clout in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Greek Cypriots, Greece and Israel recently stepped up cooperation. The deal was registered by the U.N. in October 2020, but the disagreement between Tobruk-based and Tripoli-based powers prevented the implementation of the delimitation deal. Greece has lobbied Khalifa Haftar against the agreement, claiming that it would infringe its own rights in the Mediterranean maritime zone.

The deal includes provisions for Turkish hydrocarbon exploration within Libya’s territorial waters. In 2022, the two countries signed a hydrocarbon memorandum of understanding, paving the way for Turkish companies to conduct seismic surveys and drilling operations. The agreement took a new turn on June 25, 2025, when the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) for a 2D seismic survey in the Libyan waters. Under the memorandum, the TPAO will conduct surveys in four offshore blocks off the Libyan coast, over an area covering 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles). The data collected during the surveys will be processed within nine months.