After a two-week hiatus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will convene the Cabinet on Monday.

The investigation into investment funds ordered to be liquidated and planned interim payments to investors will be the main items on the meeting’s agenda. The latest developments in the terror-free Türkiye initiative, ongoing contacts between the United States and Iran to resolve their conflict, the situation in Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and economic developments will also be discussed.

A nine-article bill regulating interim payments to investors with holdings in investment funds ordered to be liquidated, as well as the liquidation process itself, has been submitted to the Turkish Parliament. Under the proposal, investors would receive interim payments of up to TL 1 million per person, subject to specified conditions. The payments are planned to be covered by the funds’ assets.

At the Cabinet meeting, officials are expected to discuss preparations for payments to investors and ongoing work on liquidating the funds, alongside the bill’s legislative progress. The decisions made at the fourth meeting of the Fund Coordination Board and the impact of interagency coordination on the process will also be reviewed.

Another key item on the Cabinet’s agenda will be the terror-free Türkiye process. Subcommissions established under the National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board are being organized, with their duties and areas of authority being defined, while work on interagency coordination continues.

Attention is focused on the work of the monitoring commission in Parliament, while authorities are also tracking progress in the terrorist group PKK’s timeline for laying down its arms. Based on information provided by security agencies, the Cabinet is expected to assess the current state of the process, developments on the ground and the next steps.

On foreign policy, ongoing contacts between the United States and Iran and security developments in the region will take center stage. Ankara is closely monitoring the course of talks between the two countries, efforts to end the fighting and the implications for regional stability.

Recent developments in Gaza and Israel’s attacks, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, will also feature on the Cabinet’s foreign policy agenda. Officials are expected to assess Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to resolve regional crises and the potential implications of international developments for the country.

The latest economic developments, efforts to combat inflation and policies aimed at ensuring price stability will also be on the meeting’s agenda.