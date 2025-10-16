Türkiye emphasized its ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to participate in a multinational task force to be established in Gaza during the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said.

According to a statement from the ministry on Thursday, Güler said important sessions were held at the NATO meeting, and issues such as the alliance's deterrence and defense posture, potential support to Ukraine and other security matters were discussed.

Recalling that Türkiye ranks among the top five countries contributing forces to NATO, Güler said: "We emphasized our contributions to the alliance's defense and deterrence, especially through NATO operations and missions; the modernization of the Turkish Armed Forces with advanced weapons and systems; our determination to meet the 5% defense spending commitment target; our satisfaction with the cease-fire achieved in Gaza and our hope that it will mark the beginning of a fair two-state solution; the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the cease-fire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid; Türkiye's commitment to continuing its humanitarian support and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces to take part in the multinational task force to be established in Gaza; our bilateral and NATO-level contributions to Ukraine; our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a cease-fire and lasting peace; and the importance of Türkiye's full participation in defense initiatives led by the European Union, including the European Security Action Program (SAFE)."

"As a NATO ally for more than 70 years, we conveyed our national stance and assessments to our counterparts on a wide range of topics, from the Alliance agenda and regional issues to European security," he added.

Güler said he held bilateral talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, as well as trilateral talks with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts, discussing opportunities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

He said Türkiye also signed a letter of intent on the Fires Center of Excellence, and a memorandum on the Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project with allied defense ministers.

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry on Thursday welcomed the Gaza cease-fire.

“We hope that this development will be a beginning that will open the door to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace and ultimately contribute to the goal of a two-state solution,” the ministry said in a press briefing in Ankara.

Counterterrorism efforts continue

The ministry also touched upon counterterrorism efforts, saying that one PKK terrorist surrendered last week and 672 kilometers (417.5 miles) of tunnels used by terrorists were destroyed in Syria.

"At our borders, 272 individuals attempting to cross illegally were apprehended, while 1,020 people were prevented from crossing. Since Jan. 1, the total number of people apprehended for illegal crossings has reached 7,743, and those prevented from crossing have totaled 53,892. Additionally, 94 kilograms of drugs were seized during search and screening operations along the borders of Iğdır, Hakkari and Van,” it added. Despite the ongoing terror-free Türkiye process, Ankara continues its pressure and operations against the PKK and its affiliates in both Iraq and Syria.

