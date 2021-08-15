The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that all Turkish citizens in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has advanced into the capital Kabul, to contact embassy if they wanted to leave the country.
In a statement, the ministry shared the embassy’s phone number and called on citizens who wanted to leave to “immediately contact” the embassy. It is unclear how the citizens will be evacuated. The United States had already sent helicopters to its embassy to evacuate staff and citizens.
