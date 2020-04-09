A Turkish nongovernmental organization (NGO) on Thursday distributed rations among needy people affected by a longstanding lockdown in Pakistan.

Ration bags comprising of flour, rice, sugar, oil and other essential commodities were provided to the needy people in the garrison city of Rawalpindi by the Dutch wing of the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH-NL) at a ceremony held at the office of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), a statement said.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner Anwarul Haq, RDA chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and IHH-NL secretary Ikhlaqur Rahman also attended the ceremony.

The Turkish ambassador, in his remarks, said Ankara would not abandon Pakistanis during this trying time.

Noting that coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic that had gripped the entire world, Yurdakul said the Turkish NGOs would continue to support the needy masses in the country. Pakistan and Turkey, he observed, are two brotherly countries with a centuries-old relationship.

"Turkish people have a great love for Pakistani brethren. We will not leave you alone in this critical period of time," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner thanked the Turkish ambassador for extending his support to help needy people in this critical situation. Haq said that Turkey and Pakistan were working together for the welfare of the impoverished people in Pakistan.