Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to send the murderers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to public court with international observers on the second anniversary of his death in Istanbul.

“We all know Jamal’s killers. Let’s make them pay: Send the Saudi henchmen to Turkey. Cooperate with the criminal investigation in Turkey – the only investigation that was ever intended to shed light on what happened,” Altun wrote on Twitter.

He reiterated that two years ago, Khashoggi walked into an ambush at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.

“Unbeknownst to him, someone in Riyadh had dispatched a death squad, including a forensic expert and a body double – with a bone saw,” he added.

“Jamal’s killers have since been exfiltrated. Harbored. Brought to a show trial. Allowed to walk free,” the communications director said, stressing that Turkish prosecutors, police officers and communication experts continue to work day and night to bring Khashoggi’s killers to justice.

“We serve the cause of justice and truth,” Altun said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. The whereabouts of his body are not yet known.

According to reports by the United Nations and other independent organizations, Khashoggi was very likely killed on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Khashoggi's murder caused an international crisis that turned many eyes toward Saudi Arabia, especially to MBS. Turkey has shouldered most of the responsibility of bringing justice to the perpetrators, given that the international community and the kingdom have failed to conduct a proper, objective trial on the case.

Turkish prosecutors in September prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder.

The indictment filed by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office demanded aggravated life imprisonment for two suspects for the crime of gruesome premeditated murder.

It was also reported that the charges against the other four carried sentences of up to five years in jail.

The reports did not specify whether the six suspects were among those already being tried in absentia in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi's killing.

The first public trial in Khashoggi's murder against 20 Saudi nationals opened in Istanbul in July.

However, Saudi Arabia refused to extradite the suspects, including Ahmed al-Asiri, ex-deputy chief of Saudi intelligence and Saud al-Qahtani, a former adviser to MBS.