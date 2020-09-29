Turkey is closely following the Uighur Turks' mistreatment in China with concern and is open to cooperating with Beijing on the issue, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Tuesday.

"A clear distinction must be made between terrorists and innocent civilians," Çelik said after the party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting.

Beijing's policy in Xinjiang has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The region is home to 10 million Uighurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

Up to 1 million people, or about 7% of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political reeducation" camps, according to U.S. officials and United Nations experts.