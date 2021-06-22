Turkey sent an additional 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Monday.
A Health Ministry plane carrying the doses landed at Ercan International Airport in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), where officials from the Turkish Cyprus Health Ministry received the shipment.
With the latest delivery, Turkey has provided Turkish Cyprus with 290,000 vaccine doses to date.
The island of Cyprus has been divided into Turkish Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island's Turks that lead to Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.
Turkey has helped countries from various parts of the world fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bosnia Herzegovina received around 30,000 doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine sent from Turkey in March, while Turkey also sent 150,000 doses to Libya on April 15.
