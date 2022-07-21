Turkey has forced 20,514 Syrian nationals to leave the country since 2016 on the grounds of disrupting public order and social peace, and 6,882 foreigners, including Afghanistan and Pakistani nationals, were deported in 2022 on the same grounds.

Turkey's fight against irregular migration continues with the measures taken within the framework of the Irregular Migration Strategy Document and the National Action Plan.

According to the information received from the Directorate of Migration Management of the Interior Ministry, a total of 54,475 irregular migrants were deported this year. Some 32,416 of these were Afghanistan nationals and 6,991 Pakistani nationals and 15,068 foreigners from other nationalities.

Within the scope of deportation operations in 2022, a total of 134 charter flights were carried out, two of which were to Pakistan and 132 to Afghanistan.

In June alone, 12,222 Afghan nationals were deported, 9,531 of which were with 53 charter flights, and a 99% deportation success rate was achieved. The number of irregular migrants deported in June was recorded as 16,719.

In order to keep border security at the highest level, the works of security walls, lighting systems, cameras, optical towers, patrol roads, trenches and wire fences continue.

In this context, 451,096 irregular migrants were prevented from entering the country in 2021. This year, 176,896 irregular migrants were prevented from entering the country, 12,310 of which were in June.

The number of irregular migrants who have been prevented from entering the country since 2016 has been recorded as 2,640,317.

As part of the fight against irregular migration, road checks by law enforcement units for the detection and deciphering of irregular migrants and organizers were also increased.

As a result of the measures and operations taken, 4,292 migrant smugglers were caught this year, 639 of whom were arrested within the scope of "migrant smuggling" and "human trafficking" crimes.

Of the 612 migrant smugglers caught in June, 106 were arrested.

Deportation and administrative detention decisions are made for all foreigners released from prison, involved in a crime or caught on the grounds of disturbing the social peace, within the scope of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection.

Foreigners who disrupt public order are not released except upon the decision of the judicial authorities, while foreigners who are delivered to removal centers are deported immediately after obtaining a travel document.

As a result of the efforts of the law enforcement officers, 20,514 Syrian nationals who have disturbed the public order since 2016 left the country. In 2022, this number has been 1,741 so far.

This year, 5,141 foreigners, including Afghanistan and Pakistani nationals, were deported for the same reasons. Thus, only this year, 6,882 foreigners who disturbed the public order were forced to leave the country.

In addition, 1,771 Syrian foreigners who disturbed the public order are being kept in administrative detention in removal centers to be deported.