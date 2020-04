Three Greek sailors stranded in Djibouti were evacuated Saturday with the help of Turkey’s Embassy of Djibouti on a Turkish Airlines (THY) flight.

Anadolu Agency (AA), citing diplomatic sources, reported that three Greek sailors, aged 68, 71 and 77, thanked the Turkish government and the embassy.

The evacuation was carried out upon an official request from the Greek authorities.

The evacuated sailors were reportedly brought to the İpsala border gate in northwestern Turkey’s Edirne in a private vehicle belonging to the Greek Embassy in Ankara after they debarked the plane in Turkey.