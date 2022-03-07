Turkey has evacuated at least 11,800 citizens from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country while continuing its humanitarian efforts.

A further 204 Turkish people left Ukraine on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"Works for the safe evacuation of our citizens continue," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkey has also evacuated over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Sunday, adding that Turkey is more than happy to welcome them.

“We do not discriminate against any race, regardless if they have blonde hair and blue eyes. We are Muslim and we embrace victims wherever they come from,” he said speaking at an event in the capital Ankara.

Ukrainian citizens who sought safety in Turkey, hope to be able to return to their country.

Katarina Anthony, who entered Turkey through the Hamzabeyli border gate with her two children and dog, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she could hear bombs exploding all over the city.

Saying that people fled to Turkey and other countries to keep safe from attacks, Anthony added: “Many people try to stay safe from the war in shelters. There is a need for water and food. The struggle in Ukraine is ongoing. We hope to return to our homes as soon as possible. She mentioned that humanitarian organizations are supporting those who stayed in Ukraine."

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

The United Nations says 1.5 million people have now fled, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Turkey has urged for a cease-fire to ease the humanitarian situation in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Sunday in which he told the Russian leader that Turkey is ready to contribute to the solution of the Ukraine problem by peaceful means as soon as possible.

Stressing that an urgent general cease-fire would not only alleviate humanitarian concerns in the region but also provide an opportunity to seek a political solution, Erdoğan reiterated his call to "pave the way for peace together."